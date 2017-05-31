School bus bumps into parked car in Va. Beach neighborhood

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A school bus hit a parked car Wednesday morning in a Virginia Beach neighborhood, school district officials say.

Eileen M. Cox, with Virginia Beach City Public Schools, says Bus 282 bumped a parked car on Indian Summer Lane. Cox says it was a minor accident.

Dispatchers say the crash was reported around 8:30 a.m.

According to Cox, 30 students were on board the bus, which was headed to Bayside 6th Grade Campus at the time.

No injuries were reported. Another bus went to the neighborhood and picked up the students.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more about the accident. Stay tuned for updates.