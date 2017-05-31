Road rage fight in Williamsburg leads to arrests

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A road rage fight in Williamsburg led to the arrest of two people on Monday, police say.

According to Williamsburg police, an off-duty officer reported a fight he saw in a hotel parking lot off Page Street.

The officer separated the people involved until working officers arrived.

Police say an argument started as a result of bad behavior they displayed toward each other while driving. The drivers pulled into the parking lot.

The victim said a passenger of the other vehicle, 36-year-old Sharon M. Waggoner, got out armed with a hammer and swung it at him.

Her husband, 41-year-old Shannon Ray Waggoner, took the hammer from her and tried to attack the victim — who police say was not hit or injured.

Police say officers noticed Shannon Waggoner was intoxicated, and arrested him for DUI. He was taken to Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail and is facing additional charges of aggravated assault and refusal.

Police obtained a warrant charging Sharon Waggoner with aggravated assault.

She turned herself in the next day.