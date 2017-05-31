Rabid fox found in Kings Grant area of Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach City Government is warning the public that a rabid fox was in the Kings Grant subdivision.

Officials say that the fox was found in the 3000 block of Lynn Acres. The fox is dead and tested positive for rabies. Officials warn that if you, or any pets, have had any exposure to stray or wild animals in this area within the past few weeks, to please contact your physician or the Health Department

You can reach health officials at 757-518-2700, between the hours of 8:15 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.