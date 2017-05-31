Quick afternoon storms bring damage and power outages around Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Severe thunderstorms quickly swept through parts of the Hampton Roads area leaving behind damage and power outages, Wednesday evening.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued and went until 5:45 p.m. They extended to the following areas:

Chesapeake

Hampton

Newport News

Norfolk

Portsmouth

The City of Virginia Beach had a warning that expired at 5:50 p.m. The storms brought heavy rain, hail and gusty winds.

Photos: Strong storms bring hail, eerie clouds

The National Weather Service is reporting that there are trees down and wind damage in the areas of Oceanview, Willoughby Spit and Norfolk NAS.

Newport News dispatch that a tree went down on Pin Oak Road. Also a tree fell on a house in the 1300 block of 24th Street. No injuries were reported, according to dispatch.

According to Hampton dispatch, a tree fell on a home in the 2700 block of Verell Street. No injuries have been reported.

Several thousand power outages are being reported across the Peninsula. Click here to check the latest on outages.

