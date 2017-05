VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say they are looking for a man who exposed himself to a girl in Virginia Beach.

Police say the alleged incident happened at a at a Chick-fil-A on Virginia Beach Boulevard, near Town Center. The incident was reported just after 10 a.m.

According to police, the man popped out of bushed and exposed himself to the girl.

Officers are investigating the incident and are looking for the man involved.

