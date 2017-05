PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — An 8-year-old boy drowned in a pool over the Memorial Day weekend, police say.

Portsmouth police say someone called 911 just after 4:30 p.m. for a possible drowning on Woodside Lane.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene to find the child unresponsive in the deep end of the pool. He was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest developments.