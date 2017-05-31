Parents of Chesapeake teen killed in crash speak out

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The parents of Kaitlyn Duffy sat down only with 10 On Your Side’s Andy Fox Wednesday to talk about their daughter, their pain and how her classmates, and they, want to honor her at graduation.

They want Chesapeake Public Schools to leave an empty seat in her memory.

Kaitly’s father Scott Duffy said, “This is unbelievable grief, and this is not something we should be dealing with. It is not something we had to deal with whatsoever. It blows my mind that they are actually putting us through this.”

Kaitlyn was killed in a crash on May 19 and her passenger remains in the hospital with critical injuries. Police say 31-year-old Jerode Johnson is accused of driving drunk, causing the crash on Indian River Road.

Tammy Duffy, Kaitlyn’s mother, added, “I can’t even wrap my mind around it. It seems something so simple. You got two seats, they earned them, they should be open. That’s what the students want, we’ve talked with all their friends and that is what they want as well.”

10 On Your Side’s Andy Fox spoke to fellow seniors at Great Bridge High School who also support the idea of having empty chairs in the girls’ honor at the June 16 ceremony. Watch Andy’s full report tonight at 5pm and hear much more from Kaitlyn’s parents.