ONLY ON 10: Exclusive access to new H2OBX water park

POWELLS POINT, N.C. (WAVY) – There will soon be a new attraction in the Outer Banks. A new water park is set to open June 21, the first day of Summer, bringing 300 new seasonal jobs to the area.

Construction on H2OBX began seven months ago. On Wednesday, 10 On Your Side was granted exclusive access as crews worked to put finishing touches on the park.

“We’re doing a lot of finish work, we’re pouring concrete, laying the hardscaping and the landscaping,” says Andrew Baird, director of marketing and sales.

Baird gave 10 On Your Side the hard-hat tour.

“There are seven slides on this tower. This is our thrill ride section of the park,” Baird says of one area of the park.

The $46 million dollar H2OBX water park sits on 30 acres along Caratoke highway, about six miles from the Outer Banks beaches. When the work is complete, there will be more than 20 rides, slides and attractions. It will include everything from thrill rides, to family rides, to kids rides.

“This is one of the biggest things to come to the Outer Banks in decades,” Baird says.

According to a news release on the park’s website:

H20BX will deliver more than 30 waterslides and attractions, combining several first-to-market and enhanced slides and experiences. Waterslides will offer various degrees of thrills, lengths, drops, turns and intensity. Guests will be able to ride the waves on a Flowrider®, float along an adventure river and stand under an exhilarating 1,000-gallon bucket dump. And that’s where the traditional, preferred attractions end and an advanced waterpark blueprint begins. H2OBX has been carefully designed and themed to pay homage to the history and culture of the Outer Banks. Enhanced attractions include two wave pools. The first, developed by Aquatic Development Group, is a new to the waterpark market, Twin Tides wavepool, offering the fundamental ocean-simulated current, tide and waves that guests love, but with new dual “beachfront” entrance points on opposite ends. The second is the more traditional beach entry wave pool programmed with several wave categories up to four feet in height. A revolutionary Adventure Lagoon includes balance, climb and crawl soft mat obstacles and swim zones. Also unique to H2OBX is an immersive, multi-level, pirate-themed, play structure that reveals a smart design offering more waterslides and interactive water effects. H2OBX will also feature hybrid waterslides, special effects including aqua-lucent lighting, gravity defying enhancements, increased thrill factors and theming to undoubtedly deliver one of the most cutting-edge waterpark ever constructed. In addition to thrill, H2OBX has places to chill. Over 50 private cabana’s including a premium cabana village, will offer first-class amenities and guest service in a private oasis setting. Shaded seating areas, multiple food and beverage outlets, a Wright Brothers flyer themed bar, and free Wi-Fi are among the many offered conveniences.

“It just provides another option for families to come and really have a great time,” Baird says.

One very unique thing about the park is that there will be a cap on entry. The idea according to park developers is to create a resort-like feel.

“You’re going to have space, you’re going to be able to relax, be able to enjoy your time,” Baird says.

As for safety, Baird says they do everything from training to third party audits.

“All of our rides are tested. They’re built to manufacturer’s specifications specifically and they go through testing through the state of North Carolina, Ellis and Associates provides testing and until everyone signs off and agrees that these are safe, tested and ready to go, we won’t operate them,” Baird says.

Park officials do advise you to get your tickets early. Click here to purchase them.