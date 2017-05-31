ODU Linebacker Derek Wilder facing multiple charges; son of Head Coach Bobby Wilder

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – ODU Linebacker Derek Wilder is facing multiple charges following an incident where he allegedly ran from police.

According to records in the Chesapeake General District Court System, the incident happened on May 18 and he was arrested on May 19. Wilder is facing a felony charge of eluding/disregarding police. He is also facing charges of reckless driving and having no vehicle registration.

Wilder is the son of ODU Football Head Coach Bobby Wilder and was a star player at Maury High School in Norfolk.

Coach Wilder has released the following statement:

“Derek Wilder has been suspended indefinitely from the team.”

Wilder was first arraigned on May 26 and will have a hearing on July 11.

10 On Your Side’s Liz Kilmer is working to learn more about this story. Stay on WAVY.com for developments.