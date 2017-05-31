Police chase stolen car in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police chased a stolen car that had four people inside Wednesday morning in Newport News.

Virginia State Police Sgt. Michelle Anaya tells WAVY.com a trooper tried to stop a car going 90 mph in a 60 mph zone on Interstate 64, near J. Clyde Morris Boulevard.

The trooper ran the vehicle’s tags, and found it was a stolen. Anaya says the driver took off and a chase ensued.

Newport News dispatchers tell 10 On Your Side they were assisting state police with an incident involving a stolen car. A WAVY viewer photo showed a large presence of police cars in an area around Jefferson Avenue and Mercury Boulevard.

Anaya says four occupants bailed out of the car in Newport News, prompting a foot chase. The car, a 2014 Toyota Corolla, has been recovered.

Anyana says she was not sure if the four occupants had been caught. There was no crash, no injuries and no damage to the car.

