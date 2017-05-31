Man dies following mini-bike accident in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man died from injuries from an accident in the 7900 block of Pythian Avenue on Monday.

Police say that on May 27, officers were called to the scene about a single vehicle accident. When police arrived to the scene, they found 55-year-old Ronald Mason suffering from injuries sustained in the crash.

Mason was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

An investigation found that Mason was riding a mini-bike when he lost control and crashed in the roadway.

No other injuries were reported.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.