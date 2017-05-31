Man carjacked on Independence Blvd. in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are looking for a suspect(s) involved in a carjacking in the 700 block of Independence Blvd. that happened Tuesday.

Police say the emergency call came in at 3:57 p.m. The victim was approached at gunpoint and then his vehicle was taken, according to police.

During the robbery, the victim attempted to stop the robber and was assaulted. The victim suffered minor injuries and refused to go to the hospital.

