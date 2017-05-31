Kathy Griffin apologizes over decapitated image of President Trump

HOLLYWOOD, Ca. (NBC) – Comedian Kathy Griffin has apologized in a Twitter video after receiving backlash on social media Tuesday about photographs of her holding a bloody decapitated head resembling President Donald Trump.

“I’m a comic. I crossed the line. I moved the line, then I crossed it. I went way too far,” Griffin said.

The images will be taken down and she has asked the photographer to take down the images, she continued.

Griffin posed for the shot during a photo session with photographer Tyler Shields, known for “edgy, shocking pics,” according to TMZ.

The image brought a rebuke not only from Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., who said the picture was “disgusting but not surprising,” but also from the Secret Service. Without specifically mentioning the Griffin image, the official Twitter account of the agency tweeted they were “on it” in response to calls to investigate the comedian.

The question was also raised of whether Griffin’s photos would affect the comic’s relationship with CNN; she has co-hosted the news network’s New Year’s Eve coverage with Anderson Cooper for years.

In a statement CNN said it is “evaluating” New Year’s Eve and has not made any decisions yet.

Cooper tweeted that he was “appalled” by Griffin’s photo shoot, calling it “clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate.”