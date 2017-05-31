Internet is going crazy over bizarre President Trump tweet

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — What exactly is “covfefe”?

Perhaps a new word will enter the lexicon after President Trump tweeted it in a bizarre post just after midnight Wednesday.

The world is speculating about what it means. Some say the President just didn’t finish his tweet. Others say he was trying to type out the word, “Coverage” and never finished his tweet.

“Covfefe” is trending all over social media right now. The original post from Trump was retweeted more than 100,000 times before it was deleted.

Trump acknowledged “covfefe” in a later tweet, asking his followers what they think it means.