PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chefs Janetta Riddick and Maxie Davis from The Croakers Spot in Norfolk joined us for their Hampton Roads Show debut and they crushed it!

Janetta and Maxie made for us a couple of favorites from their menu, Southern Style Chicken and Salmon Chelsea.

The Croakers Spot

600 W 35th Street

Norfolk

(757) 622-8700

CroakersSpot.com

Facebook, Instagram & Twitter

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Croakers Spot.