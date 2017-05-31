Hampton man charged in dead dogs case due in court

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton man charged in a case involving 21 dead dogs is expected in court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing.

Vernon Silver, 58, faces more than 60 counts, including felony cruelty to animals.

Police were called to a home on Pochin Place for a report of an unusual smell. Officers went inside the home and found 21 dead dogs.

Court documents show Silver was a maintenance worker and had the only key to the home on Pochin Place.

At least one dog kept at the house survived, though it was emaciated in a pen surrounded by feces, urine and decomposing dogs.

Officers also found dog fighting books and magazines in Silver’s own home.

Silver was issued 32 summonses in April 2014 for failure to provide adequate care and animal cruelty. More than a dozen pit bulls were removed from a home on Abbey Court by Animal Control.

Silver was found guilty in 2015 for animal cruelty.

A judge ruled last month to deny Silver bond, saying the 58-year-old could be a danger to the community.

Look for updates to this story later today.