Festivals galore are taking over Hampton Roads!

Saturday. June 3 – Sunday, June 4 : Blackbeard Pirate Fest @ Downtown area + Hampton Public Piers

Arrrrrg mateeeey’s it’s time for the 18th annual Hampton Blackbeard Pirate Festival! This event is a swashbuckling good time with tons of activities for every age. It’s been hailed as one of the top five pirate festivals in North America by USA Today, Travel AND was even featured on the Travel Channel! Beginning June 3, roughly 50,000 seafaring attendees, as well as Blackbeard and his crew, will once again invade downtown Hampton for this year’s event!

The Free festivities start Saturday at 10 a.m. in downtown Hampton and continue Through Sunday. So come out and have a blast at the Blackbeard Pirate Fest OR… Prepare to Walk the Plank!!

Friday, June 2 : Jerry Seinfeld @ Chrysler Hall

At 10 years old, he fell in love with stand-up comedy. This weekend, America’s premier comedian, Jerry Seinfeld, will be performing his signature stand-up routine right here in Hampton Roads. The actor, writer, producer and director is currently on his world tour across the globe and he’s coming to Chrysler Hall for one night only! In the 90’s he had the MOST popular and successful sitcom in television… now Seinfeld is taking some of that magic and putting it into his latest comedy tour. He has been hailed for his uncanny ability to joke about the little things in life that relate to audiences everywhere. So why not check out the action for yourself! Jerry Seinfeld will be on stage at Chrysler Hall this Friday! The show starts at 7 PM and tickets start at $48+.

Friday, June 2 – Sunday, June 4 : Patriotic Fest @Virginia Beach Oceanfront

Patriotic Festival is taking over the Virginia Beach Oceanfront this weekend! Get ready for not 1, not 2…but 3 days of music and sun at the beach. The country stars are coming out in full force with Old Dominion and Brandon Lay kicking off the weekend Friday. Darius Rucker along with Brook Eden and Levon will showcase on Saturday…. AND Jake Owen and Hunter Phelps will close out the epic party on the beach Sunday! Hampton Roads’ very own DJ Ty Street will be warming up the crowds all weekend, so make sure to get there early. Admission is free at the 6th and 7th street entrances and there will be limited VIP tickets available now at the 5th street entrance. Gates open at 5 p.m. and the concerts begin at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday – Sunday’s show starts at 4 p.m..