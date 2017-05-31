Driver pulls over smoking school bus in Va. Beach neighborhood

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A school bus had to pull over in a Virginia Beach neighborhood Wednesday morning, after the driver saw smoke coming from under the hood.

Eileen M. Cox, with Virginia Beach City Public Schools, says the driver of bus 802 pulled over on Big Pine Drive after noticing the smoke.

Three students, the driver and a bus assistant got off the bus safely without injury, according to Cox. A WAVY viewer captured video Wednesday showing heavy smoke coming from the bus.

In the video, fire department crews arrive on scene, along with another school bus.

Cox says the second bus picked up the students and took them to Kingston Elementary School.