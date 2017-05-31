Counting Kindness – Buffalow Family & Friends Community Days

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – What began as a thoughtful meal for others has turned into an enormous ministry for the Buffalow family. The ministry is called The Buffalow Family and Friends Community Days. Nischelle Buffalow and her mom, Delena, spearhead monthly events along with major philanthropic service projects at each traditional holiday.

Let’s start with what happens each month. Nischelle and her crew serve meals at a senior center in the Great Bridge section of Chesapeake. This past Saturday, about 50 seniors stopped in to eat and around 35 more took to-go plates. Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, rolls and pound cake with berries were on the menu. Not only do they provide a home cooked meal, the Buffalows and their volunteers bring items the seniors really need. Things like soap, toothpaste, denture cleaner, deodorant, detergent and cleaning products sit on a table to be taken for free. About 300 items a month are collected to take to the senior center. Not to mention, one volunteer brings handmade shopping bags or knitted dish cloths for the seniors to enjoy.

The next major event for the Buffalow Family and Friends Community Days is back to school. In July, they fill a bus and in August, they give away back packs, school supplies, provide dental cleanings and immunizations. Last year, they served about 850 kids. They are looking to make this year’s back to school event even bigger.

Thanksgiving is huge for the Buffalows. Four years ago, they fed 25 people. Now, they feed 400 and deliver meals to seniors on Thanksgiving day too. Christmas brings its own special event as does Easter and every holiday during the year.

Nischelle and her family live to serve. It is who they are and what they do. Every single day. They can’t do it alone though. They are a 501 C-3 organization and could use additional funds along with donations for their monthly senior events. If you would like to find out more or help, visit their website at www.buffalowfamily.com