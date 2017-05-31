Brother’s overdose motivates York man to help others

Related Coverage Man and woman charged in York concealment of a body case

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A Poquoson man is determined that his brother’s death from overdose will not be in vain.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office has made two arrests this week in the death of 19-year-old Michael Sincoskie that happened in July of 2016. Authorities have charged Rachel Walters, 24 and Dylan Wright, 19, with concealment of a body, conspiracy to commit a felony and filing a false police report.

Sincoskie’s body was found near Theatre Road in York County July 7, 2016. It was later determined that he died of a mixture of heroin and fentanyl.

The Sincoskie family gave the follwing statement to 10 On Your Side Wednesday afternoon:

“We are happy that arrests have been made in the case and that we are able to take some steps towards closure after all this time. That being said we are waiting to learn as much of the facts as to what actually happened on that day before coming to any conclusions. We hope that if there are parties that can be held responsible in connection to Michael’s death, that they are held accountable, and receive the maximum consequences that the law allows. Regardless of any outcomes none of this will bring Michael back and the end result will be more young lives and the lives of their families destroyed by this senseless and preventable epidemic.”

Billy Sincoskie remembers the night last July when the family found out that his brother had died.

“Police showed up at my mother’s door about two o’clock in the morning,” Sincoskie says, “And then she saw the chaplain behind the police officers and instantly knew.”

Sincoskie carries a constant reminder of his brother in his pocket, a round button with Michael’s picture; wearing his uniform from youth football. He says the family wasn’t aware that by his late teens, Michael had gotten involved with opioids.

“We had no clue that he had ever touched anything hard. It was a complete shock to everybody, “ Sincoskie says.

He remembers his younger brother as someone who got along with people and wanted to see younger kids succeed, “He was a real sweetheart.”

Sincoskie is using his brother’s legacy to motivate his career toward helping other families in similar situations.

“I would like to be a substance abuse counselor. That is definitely what the goal is,” he says.

Sincoskie is serving an internship with Bacon Street in Williamsburg. The agency serves youth, teens and young adults struggling with drug abuse.