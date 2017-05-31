Blackbeard’s Pirate Festival Has Us Saying ‘Arrrrrrrrrrrg!’

This event is a swashbuckling good time with tons of activities for every age. It’s been hailed as one of the top five pirate festivals in North America by USA Today and was even featured on the Travel Channel!

Beginning June 3, roughly 50,000 seafaring attendees, as well as Blackbeard and his crew, will once again invade downtown Hampton for this year’s event. The FREE festivities start Saturday at 10 a.m. in Downtown Hampton and continue Through Sunday.

So come out and have a blast at the Blackbeard Pirate Fest or prepare to walk the plank!!

18th annual Blackbeard Pirate Festival Schedule:

Friday, June 2

7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. 18th annual Grand Pirates Bash with Rusty Cutlass & Brigands at The Historic Post Office

Saturday, June 3

10:00 a.m. Opening of Festival at Battery Point (Field Musick Virginia Fife and Drum Corps)

10:00 a.m. Wishery Entertainment Pirate Fairies in the children’s area throughout the day.

10:30 a.m. Blackbeard Stage (Motley Tones)

11:00 a.m. Gov. Spotswood Stage (“Black Caesar” African-American History)

11:00 a.m. Bunch of Grapes Tavern (The Crimson Pirates)

11:30 a.m. Pirate Sea Battle – Merchant Vessel Seizure (Rusty Cutlass)***

12:00 p.m. Blackbeard Stage (Ship’s Company Chanteymen)

12:30 p.m. Bunch of Grapes Tavern (Brigands)

1:00 p.m. Blackbeard Stage (The Crimson Pirates)

1:30 p.m. Gov. Spotswood Stage (House of Cadarn)

2:00 p.m. Bunch of Grapes Tavern (Brigands)

2:30 p.m. Pirate Sea Battle – Blackbeard’s Last Battle (Rusty Cutlass)***

3:00 p.m. Gov. Spotswood Stage (Motley Tones)

3:15 p.m. Dockside Reception (Field Musick Virginia Fife and Drum Corps)

3:30 p.m. Blackbeard Stage (Ship’s Company Chanteymen)

4:00 p.m. Trial and Treasure (Field Musick Virginia Fife and Drum Corps)

4:30 p.m. Blackbeard Stage (The Press Gang)

5:00 p.m. Gov. Spotswood Stage (House of Cadarn)

5:30 p.m. Bunch of Grapes Tavern (Ship’s Company Chanteymen)

6:00 p.m. Blackbeard Stage (The Crimson Pirates)

6:30 p.m. Gov. Spotswood Stage (The Press Gang)

7:00 p.m. Bunch of Grapes Tavern (Brigands)

8:00 p.m. Pub Sing Bunch of Grapes Tavern (Rusty Cutlass) / (Motley Tones)

9:00 p.m. FIREWORKS / Cannon Fire at Battery Point

Sunday, June 4

11:00 a.m. Gov. Spotswood Stage (“Black Caesar” African-American History)

11:30 a.m. Memorial Bunch of Grapes Tavern (Field Musick Virginia Fife and Drum Corps)

12:00 p.m. Opening Cannon Fire at Battery Point

12:00 p.m. Wishery Entertainment Pirate Fairies in the children’s area throughout the day.

12:00 p.m. Bunch of Grapes Tavern (Rusty Cutlass)

12:30 p.m. Pirate Sea Battle All Boats in the Water for Attack On Hampton

12:30 p.m. Blackbeard Stage (Motley Tones)

1:00 p.m. Bunch of Grapes Tavern (Brigands)

1:30 p.m. Blackbeard Stage (The Press Gang)

1:30 p.m. Gov. Spotswood Stage (The Crimson Pirates)

2:00 p.m. Bunch of Grapes Tavern (Ship’s Company Chanteymen)

2:30 p.m. Blackbeard Stage (The Crimson Pirates)

2:30 p.m. Gov. Spotswood Stage (House of Cadarn)

3:00 p.m. Blackbeard Stage (Motley Tones)

3:30 p.m. Gov. Spotswood Stage (The Press Gang)

4:00 p.m. Bunch of Grapes Tavern (Brigands)

4:30 p.m. Gov. Spotswood Stage (The Crimson Pirates)

5:00 p.m. Bunch of Grapes Tavern (Rusty Cutlass)

5:30 p.m. Blackbeard Stage (Ship’s Company Chanteymen)

6:00 p.m. Closing Cannon Fire at Battery Point

For more information on these and other Hampton events and programs, individuals are encouraged to contact the Hampton Visitor Center at 757-727-1102, or the Hampton 311 Call Center at 757-727-8311 or visit www.blackbeardfestival.com.