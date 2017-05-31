Travel agent accused of stealing from students to be sentenced

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — A travel agent accused of booking a bogus trip for Smithfield High School students is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday morning.

Augustine Acheampong faces one to 20 years in prison on each of 10 charges.

WAVY’s Jason Marks reported in February that Acheampong accepted a plea deal during a recent court hearing.

Acheampong was charged with 65 counts of embezzlement in total, but 55 of those counts were nolle prossed — or withdrawn — as a part of the deal.

Prosecutors had argued that Acheampong took $60,000 from students around the state for a trip to Europe, but cancelled the trip two days before the trip was scheduled to leave.

Acheampong, who is a travel agent out of Northern Virginia, was indicted by an Isle of Wight grand jury in November. His case was supposed to go to trial, but instead he took the Alford guilty plea deal, meaning he does not admit guilt but knows there is enough evidence to convict him.

Acheampong was also charged with embezzlement in Warren County, Virginia, but those charges were dropped after Acheampong reportedly paid back the money.

