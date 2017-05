PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The local chapter of the AFSP needs your help to help others. A great first step could be participating in one of four “Out of the Darkness” community walks coming this fall.

Out of the Darkness Community Walks

September & October

Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Suffolk & Newport News

AFSP.org/HamptonRoads

If you or someone you know is in crisis… call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-TALK – (800) 273-8255

or text TALK to 741-741