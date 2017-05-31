A dozen Chipotles in Hampton Roads hit by malware

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Chipotle says a recent data breach hit 12 stores in the Hampton Roads area.

Malware designed to access payment card data hit locations between March 24 and April 18, the company said in a news release.

According to Chipotle, the malware searched for customer data from the magnetic stripe on payment cards. There is reportedly no indication that other customer information was affected.

Chipotle released a list of stores affected in the data breach — and when those stores were hit. The list included 12 Hampton Roads locations:

CITY ADDRESS DATES Williamsburg 1413 Richmond Rd. March 26 – April 18 Newport News 12300 Jefferson Ave, Suite 200 March 25 – April 18 Chesapeake 836 Eden Way North, Ste 147 March 26 – April 18 Hampton 3510 Von Schilling Drive March 25 – April 18 Norfolk 1501 Colley Avenue March 27 – April 18 Norfolk 1087 North Military Hwy., 100 March 27 – April 18 Suffolk 6216 College Drive, Suite 101 March 26 – April 18 Virginia Beach 3380 Princess Anne Road, 115 March 27 – April 18 Virginia Beach 300 Constitution Drive, Suite 103 March 24 – April 18 Virginia Beach 2701 N. Mall Drive, Suite 108 March 25 – April 18 Virginia Beach 2137 Upton Drive, Ste 328, 2002 March 27 – April 18 Virginia Beach 1724 Laskin Road March 27 – April 18

Chipotle says the malware has been removed and steps are being taken to improve security.

Stay with WAVY News 10 and WAVY.com for the latest updates.