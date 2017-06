SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 300 block of Fuller Street, Wednesday evening.

Officials says the emergency call came in at 7:27 p.m. Units arrived on the scene and saw heavy smoke coming from the rear of the home. The fire was contained to the kitchen.

The fire was ruled under control at 7:38 p.m.

Three people, two adults and a child, will be displaced due to damage to the home.

The cause of the fire was found to be unattended cooking.