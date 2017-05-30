Woman charged with concealing body in York death investigation

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A 24-year-old woman was arrested in Newport News Monday in connection with a 2016 death investigation, authorities say.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s said in July of 2016 that a body was found in the roadway on Theatre Road. It was later determined that a 20-year-old Poquoson man had died of an overdose.

Rachel L. Walters has been charged with unlawful concealment of dead body, false report to police, and conspiracy to commit a felony.

The sheriff’s office says 19-year-old Dylan Wright, of Poquoson, is also wanted in connection with this case.

