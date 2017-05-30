WAVY-TV and WVBT FOX43 Remain Hampton Roads’ News, Digital, Lifestyle Show Leaders

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – From morning to night, Nexstar’s WAVY-TV 10 and WVBT FOX43 continue to be the leading source for news, weather and traffic in Hampton Roads. The NBC/FOX duopoly in Norfolk, VA once again dominated in every key newscast. WAVY News 10 Today was Hampton Roads’ most-watched morning newscast in its 26th consecutive year. WAVY News 10 Today at 6 a.m. was the clear leader in the market, posting a 6.7, nearly three ratings points ahead of the nearest competitor. WAVY News 10 Today on FOX43 from 7 – 9 a.m. remained the local news leader in its time period.

“May was a busy month and I am extremely proud of our 10 On Your Side team for bringing Hampton Roads the most impactful local stories and we are thankful to our loyal viewers for once again making us Hampton Roads leading news source,“ said WAVY-TV 10 and FOX43 Vice President/General Manager Carol Ward. “As we move through the remainder of 2017, we are committed to being Hampton Roads’ #1 source of news, weather and traffic on-air, online and on-the-go.”

The Hampton Roads Show weekdays at 11 a.m. on WAVY-TV 10 was the clear leader of local lifestyle shows in the market. The Hampton Roads Show remains the region’s number one choice for cooking and entertainment, netting a 2.7 household rating. The Real at 2 p.m. on WAVY-TV 10 showcased a significant increase in May, posting a 2.4 rating, up 26 percent from last year.

WAVY News 10 from 4 – 6:30 p.m. increased share in each half hour. WAVY News 10 at 4 p.m. won the time period with a 3.9 household rating. Winning ways continued at 5 p.m. as WAVY News 10 finished with a 5.6 household rating and WAVY News 10 at 5:30 p.m. posted a 6.0 household rating. WAVY News 10 at 6 p.m. remains the strongest newscast in the market. WAVY News 10 at 6 p.m. posted a 7.6 household rating making it the most-watched newscast on any station at any time of day. WAVY News 10 at 11 p.m. continued to be the late news leader with a 5.6 household rating. WAVY News 10 at 10 p.m. on FOX43 finished with a 3.0 household rating – tripling the ratings of its only competitor.

“I am incredibly proud of the work the 10 On Your Side team did in May,” said WAVY-TV 10 and FOX43 News Director Mark Kurtz. “Our anchors, reporters and photojournalists are constantly looking for stories that impact Hampton Roads and make our communities stronger.”

10 On Your Side investigative reports helped newscasts maintain their dominance throughout May. WAVY News 10 Reporter Chris Horne investigated a veteran’s tuition complaint. After 10 On Your Side stepped in and asked questions, the family received $12,000 in tuition benefits. Only 10 On Your Side brought awareness about the opioid epidemic sweeping Hampton Roads. Every Wednesday, 10 On Your Side confronted the problem, sharing stories of addicts and advocates to bring viewers help.

10 On Your Side was the only local station to interview both the daughter of a teacher gunned down in her classroom and the triggerman in the Atlantic Shores Christian School shooting. We learned why the victim’s daughter hopes parole is possible for the man who took her mom’s life decades ago. Moreover, we dug deep into controversy surrounding the television drama 13 Reasons Why. 10 On Your Side Reporter Stephanie Harris sat down with a family grieving the loss of their teen and shared why the script may be too real to be considered educational. Her report helped parents have a discussion with their kids and determine if they should allow them to watch it alone.

10 On Your Side investigative reports, veteran weather coverage, and skilled social media strategies brought millions of new visitors to WAVY.com in May. WAVY.com remains the digital leader in Hampton Roads with a more than 20 percent increase of unique visitors year-over-year. Live streaming of tornado coverage, breaking news and big events from our news crews is one more way WAVY-TV 10 meets our viewer wherever they are.

For more than 50 years WAVY-TV, the local NBC affiliate, has set the standard for television excellence in Hampton Roads, Virginia. WAVY was the first station in Hampton Roads to broadcast a digital signal in 2001 and it was the first in its local market to launch a mobile app. WAVY-TV 10 and FOX43 photojournalists have received The National Press Photographers Association “Medium Market Television News Photography Station of the Year” five consecutive times in the Best of Photojournalism Television competition. WAVY-TV 10 is Hampton Roads’ most watched source of morning, evening and late news according to Nielsen Media Research, May 2017. WVBT-TV, the local FOX affiliate, airs the FIRST, daily local source of news at 10 p.m. For more information, visit www.wavy.com