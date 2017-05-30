Virginia Wesleyan softball returns home, reflects on first national championship

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) – Hannah Hull delivered the final strike- a swing and miss from St. John Fisher- and delivered the first softball national championship in Virginia Wesleyan history.

“That moment was pretty emotional,” said Wesleyan head coach Brandon Elliott.

After qualifying for the program’s first ever College World Series, the Marlins (54-3) lost their opener, rebounded with six straight wins, and secured the best season in Division III history.

“I screamed, I jumped in the air,” said Blake Henderson, the senior from Virginia Beach who closed out her career with a national championship.

Elliott first took over the program ten years ago. The team’s record in the season prior to his hiring- 11-27. His program has now risen to the elite level, and it’s not simply because of extra time in the batting cages. “To be able to see these kids that you work so hard with every day, the joy on their face, not just the smile and winning a championship, just the genuine joy and the love they have for each other, it’s something that means more than a national championship,” said Elliott.