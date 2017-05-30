Two men plead guilty to case involving drugs and stolen military guns

Related Coverage Two men accused of selling drugs, guns outside Virginia Beach Food Lion

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two men have pleaded guilty Tuesday in their roles of selling guns and drugs.

According to court documents, Juan Rivera-Gutierrez, 35, and Pedro Pabon, Jr., 42, were selling large amounts of cocaine from September 2013 to April 2017. The DEA conducted nine controlled buys collecting over 500 grams of cocaine.

During one purchase, Rivera-Gutierrez sold five firearms, along with cocaine, along with multiple 100-round clips and a silencer. The silencer was a Department of Defense asset and the firearms included a Russian shotgun, an Israeli rifle, a stolen AR-15 rifle, and a Colt M-4 rifle.

Rivera-Gutierrez pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute cocaine, possession of firearms during and relation to a drug trafficking crime, and possession of an unregistered firearm. Pabon pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

Rivera-Gutierrez faces a maximum penalty of life in prison, while Pabon faces a maximum of 40 years in prison.

Both men are scheduled for sentencing on September 21.