Perriello to address climate change at ODU, hold town hall tonight

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Tom Perriello, Democratic candidate for governor, is scheduled to hold two events in Norfolk, with two weeks to go until the June 13 primary election.

A news relese from Perriello’s says he slated to meet with administrators at Old Dominion University to talk at a roundtable about his plans to mitigate the effects of climate change, and protect coastal communities.

The ODU roundtable is expected to begin at 11:30 a.m.

At 7 p.m. Tuesday, Perriello will be holding a town hall at The Murray Center to talk about his vision for the state.

10 On Your Side’s Marielena Balouris will have coverage on Perriello’s visit to ODU later today.