The Bodacious Bazaar is Back!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – What do you get when you gather more than 250 vendors, artists and crafters with Virginia’s finest wineries? The Bodacious Bazaar… and it’s back this weekend in Hampton!

Tickets: Adults: $7 a day. $10 for two days

Children $4

Children in Strollers – Free

Wine Tasting Ticket: $20 a day

Friday & Saturday: 10am to 7pm

Sunday: 10am to 5pm

The Bodacious Bazaar

June 2nd – 5th

Hampton Roads Convention Center

Hampton

BodaciousBazaar.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Bodacious Bazaar.