Suffolk police looking for two missing women considered endangered

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police are searching for two women who are considered endangered.

According to a news release from police, Martha Pittard, 52, and Gloria Ellis, 65, were reported missing by their case manager Monday afternoon.

The pair were last seen on St. James Avenue around 5 p.m. and may have entered a black car, according to the release.

Police say Martha Pittard (pictured) is intellectually disabled and suffers from a medical condition that requires medication. It is unknown if she has that medication. Gloria Ellis also has a medical condition that requires medication and it it is unknown if she has her medication.

Gloria Ellis is described as a black woman, who is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, has salt and pepper hair, and walks with a cane. Martha Pittard is described as a white woman who is 5 feet 6 inches tall with shoulder length brown hair. Police have not released a picture of Ms. Ellis.

Investigators say Pittard and Ellis have been known to frequent Nancy Drive in Suffolk and also have been known to stay in Norfolk.

Police are asking anyone who knows of their whereabouts to call 911 or the local police department.

