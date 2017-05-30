Students push for empty chairs at graduation for Chesapeake seniors involved in fatal crash

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Several graduating seniors from Great Bridge High School have reached out to 10 On Your Side expressing their wish to have two empty chairs at graduation on June 16.

The chairs would be in honor of Kaitlyn Duffy who was killed Friday May 19 on Indian River Road and her passenger Sabrina Mundorff, who was severely injured in the crash. Mundroff remains in the hospital in critical condition, but no further information is available. According to police, Jerode Johnson, 31, of Norfolk has been charged with among other things involuntary manslaughter, maiming as a result of DUI, and DUI.

Many students do not believe the school administration is properly considering this request. Tuesday, 10 On Your Side received this statement from Kellie Goral, the spokesperson for Chesapeake Public Schools.

Our statement still stands. Graduation is a time of celebration for students, parents and guests. Appropriate recognition is being considered by school administration for schools that have lost students or staff. We said last week, out of respect our focus was on the service and the funeral and that further discussion would take place this week. The school division was closed yesterday in observance of Memorial Day. As we progress through this week discussions will resume. Final decisions will be conveyed to Kaitlyn’s and Sabrina’s parents and then the graduating class, not the media. This is a very tragic and emotional time and communication needs to be with the appropriate individuals.”

