110 rape kits from Chesapeake to be sent to lab for testing

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A total of 110 previously untested rape kits are being sent from Chesapeake to a lab in Northern Virginia for testing.

According to a news release, Chesapeake police and Attorney General Mark Herring will be sending the the untested physical evidence recovery kits (PERKs) on Wednesday.

Any DNA profiles that are developed after the kits are processed will be uploaded into the national DNA database.

The profiles can identify crimes that were committed perpetrators, or link crimes committed by a common, unidentified perpetrator.

The kits are being tested as a part of Herring’s $1.4 million project to test nearly 2,000 kits.

DNA testing of the rape kit backlog recently led to 44 “hits” across Virginia Beach and Fairfax County.