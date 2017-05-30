Overnight crash in Norfolk ends in arrest

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An overnight crash in Norfolk Tuesday reportedly ended in an arrest.

Police say this all happened just before 2:45 a.m.

A source tells 10 On Your Side’s Rico Bush a vehicle took out several power poles and crashed into several vehicles near Brambleton Avenue.

The suspect reportedly got out of the car and ran away to a 7-Eleven — near Park Avenue and Norfolk State University — where police were able to arrest him.

One witness tells 10 On Your Side he heard the crash from the convenience store’s parking lot. He says it sounded like an explosion.

“He had knocked out like maybe 10 cars — brand new cars, old cars. Knocked down a telephone pole. Knocked down all the power down there because, we heard the bang down here,” said Tony Green.

Dominion Energy’s outage map showed around a dozen of outages early Tuesday morning. The cause of outages was listed as a vehicle crash.

Rico Bush reports an officer was hurt during the overnight arrest, was treated and is expected to be OK.

The circumstances surrounding the crash were immediately unclear.

