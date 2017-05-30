Norfolk Scope to host Pathways to Prosperity job fair

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – On Thursday, June 1, Norfolk Scope will host the Pathways to Prosperity job fair.

80 local employers will meet with potential applicants from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The following are some of the agencies that will take part in the job fair:

The city partnered with the Norfolk Pastors’ Coalition, Opportunity Inc., Norfolk Redevelopment & Housing Authority, and the Virginia Employment Commission to provide a comprehensive Pathway to Prosperity Program that included job skills training and the job fair.

