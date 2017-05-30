Norfolk Scope to host Pathways to Prosperity job fair

(Photo courtesy of Joe Fisher/WAVY)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – On Thursday, June 1, Norfolk Scope will host the Pathways to Prosperity job fair.

80 local employers will meet with potential applicants from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The following are some of the agencies that will take part in the job fair:

City of Norfolk Virginia Beach Police Security 101 Canon  VDOT
INMotion Hosting Elizabeth River Crossings Reliance Staffing Lowe’s Norfolk Sheriff
Maxim Health Care Norfolk Botanical Garden Lawson Homes USI Parrish Point
Paramount Builders Fresenius Medical Services Givens Transportation Seniorcorps Boyd Homes
Tidewater Finance Home Helpers Home Care Accounting Principals WaWa Alion Science
City of Portsmouth Richmond Traffic Control Hampton Roads Transit Aramark NSC Technologies
Maxim Health Care Oceaneering International Consulate Health Care Fleet Logix PeopleReady
Top Guard Security From Start 2 Finish Services Iris C Nance Insurance NEXCOM Chik-fil-A
Portsmouth Police Remedy Intelligence Staffing Infinity Counseling ADP Compassion, LLC
Smithfield Foods Virginia Oncology Associates Newport News Sheriff Randstad Centura College
LTD Hospitality Norfolk Public Schools Arcardia Home Care Abacus S&K Transport
Atlantic Environmental
Construction		 Aviation Institute of
Maintenance/Tidewater Tech		 Mid Atlantic Regional
Maintenance Center

The city partnered with the Norfolk Pastors’ Coalition, Opportunity Inc., Norfolk Redevelopment & Housing Authority, and the Virginia Employment Commission to provide a comprehensive Pathway to Prosperity Program that included job skills training and the job fair.

Click here to register to quickly check-in for the event.