Norfolk 2-year-old dies following alleged abuse

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 2-year-old girl who was hospitalized late last week in Norfolk has died, police say.

The girl’s mother, 26-year-old Destany Martin, and stepfather, 25-year-old Robert Griffis, are both charged with felony counts of child abuse, child neglect and malicious wounding by stabbing.

A neighbors who spoke to 10 On Your Side last week said the couple moved to the area from Jacksonville, Florida, and kept to themselves.

Police spokesman Daniel Hudson says the child died on Sunday. An investigation into the case is ongoing.

