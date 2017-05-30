Man charged in alleged domestic assault that led officers to Suffolk meth lab

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Suffolk man is facing charges for an alleged domestic assault that eventually led police to the discovery of a meth lab.

Police say officers were called to a home on Roosevelt Drive for a reported domestic assault last Friday.

After responding to the home, police determined there was potentially hazardous material. Fire and Rescue crews, as well as Virginia State Police, responded to the scene Friday, prompting several roads to be closed and four homes to be evacuated.

It was later determined that a methamphetamine manufacturing operation was found at the home.

Preston Guy Taylor, 36, is charged with abduction and kidnapping, assault and battery of a family member third offense, and damaging telephone line, etc. to prevent summoning law enforcement.

No charges have been filed in connection with the meth lab, according to police.

