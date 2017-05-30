Gunshots fired at TJ’s Tavern in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Police responded to gunshots being fired at the TJ’s Tavern in the 7000 block of Huntington Avenue on May 17.

According to the Newport News Police Department, around 2:09 a.m. officers were called to the scene about gunshots and damaged property. When officers arrived to the scene, an employee stated that she was cleaning the restaurant when she heard a series of rapid gunshots. She then dropped to the floor, crawled to the back office, and called 911, police say.

During an investigation, officers found several bullet holes/marks in the front of TJ’s Tavern. A witness says that a dark-colored vehicle was seen driving nearby firing shots at the building.

There were no guests in the restaurant at the time. No injuries were reported.

If you know anything about this incident, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.