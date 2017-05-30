Fallen heroes remembered at Virginia War Memorial

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The 61st Commonwealth’s Memorial Day Ceremony took place Monday at the Virginia War Memorial.

The ceremony, co-hosted by the Virginia Department of Veterans Services and the American Legion 11th District, was held in the Memorial’s E. Bruce Heilman Amphitheater and Shrine of Memory.

The public honored and remembered family members, friends and fellow citizens who have given the ultimate sacrifice in military service to our Nation – from the Revolutionary War to today’s Global War on Terrorism.

The program also included special acknowledgment of Virginian’s who lost their lives in military action over the past year.

Major General Timothy P. Williams, the Adjutant General of Virginia, delivered the keynote address. Program participants included Virginia Delegate Richard Anderson, chairman of the Virginia War Memorial Board; Al Hillman, Commander, American Legion 11th District; and Dr. Clay Mountcastle, Virginia War Memorial Director.

“It’s a matter of trying to get everybody grounded and thinking back in terms of why we as a nation are here today and it’s because of all the people willing to lay their lives down in defense of our nation,” Williams said.

After the program, everyone lined the Shrine of Memory as they placed memorial wreaths.