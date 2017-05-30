Man says he killed dog to protect his pet

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A Chesapeake man is facing charges after another dog owner reportedly shot and killed his dog Tuesday morning.

Chesapeake Police and Animal Control officers responded to an alley behind the 1000 block of Decatur Street just before 11 a.m. Police say a man at the scene told officers he was walking his German Shepherd when two pit bulls started to attack his dog. The man said he fired his gun into the ground to scare off the dogs. He said this worked, but the dogs returned a short time later. This time police say the German Shepherd owner shot one of the pit bulls to protect his dog. It died from its injury.

Police say Jarel McClarity, the owner of the pit bulls, responded to the alley and fired shots in the air. No one was injured by his gunfire. He was charged with reckless handling of a firearm and discharging a firearm in a public place. McClarity lives a few miles away; he was visiting family on Decatur.

This is a developing story. Stay with WAVY on air and online for updates.