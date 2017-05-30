Coast Guard rescues man caught in storm outside Tangier Island

MILFORD HAVEN, Va. (WAVY) — Coast Guard crews rescued a man who was caught in a storm Tuesday morning 10 miles southwest of Tangier Island.

Officials say Milford Haven watchstanders received a report for a sailboat named Sweet Revenge that had hit a submerged object, and was taking on water in stormy weather. One man was on board at the time.

Responding crews reported the man showed signs of disorientation and fatigue. Officials say the man refused treatment, however, and returned to his home in Virginia Beach.

The Coast Guard says seas were as high as two feet, with 20-knot winds.