PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today was from the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. They were here to tell us about the 29th Annual Clean the Bay Day and how you can get involved!

Tanner Council shared some more information about the event and how you can join in the efforts.

29th Annual Clean the Bay Day

Saturday, June 3rd

9am to Noon

The deadline to register is tomorrow!

Find your location and register at CBF.org/clean.

(800) Save Bay