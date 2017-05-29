Virginia Wesleyan ousts defending champion Texas-Tyler 5-3, advances to national championship series

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (WAVY) – On the brink of elimination, Virginia Wesleyan has stayed alive for three consecutive games, and after two straight wins over Texas-Tyler, the nation’s no. 1-ranked team is now two wins from a national title. After forcing winner-take-all game two in the Division III Softball World Series, the Marlins (52-3) eliminated the defending national champions 5-3, and will face St. John Fisher in a best-of-three series starting Monday at 2:00 pm.

VWC put up five runs in the bottom of the second inning, which started with bases loaded walk. The two-out rally continued when the Tyler center-fielder couldn’t handle a hard liner by Kiersten Richardson, which scored two more runs. Madison Glaubke kept things going with a 2-RBI single into left field.

Tyler put up three runs in the fifth, but to preserve the win, Marlins head man Brandon Elliot called on his star freshman. Hannah Hull secured the win with two innings of perfect softball; no hits, no walks and three strikeouts.