Vets honored in annual Va. Beach Memorial Day Ceremony

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach honored members of the armed forces “who gave their all” Monday in a Memorial Day ceremony.

The annual ceremony, held at the Tidewater Veterans Memorial, featured a 21-rifle salute as well as remarks from Mayor Will Sessoms and Rep. Scott Taylor (R-Va.).

Laying of the Wreaths at the Tidewater Veterans Memorial. Mayor Will Sessoms and Congressman Scott Taylor. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/qSgcWjOWGW — Andy Fox (@AndyFoxWAVY) May 29, 2017

A flyover from the “Warbirds” of the Military Aviation Museum was slated to take place Monday afternoon, following the formal ceremony.

Citizens were encouraged to place American flags around base of the memorial to honor friends or family who served.

City officials say the flags will remain in place for one week.

Andy Fox will have more coverage of Monday’s ceremony on WAVY News 10 at 4 p.m.