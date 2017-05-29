Vandals deface Little League fields with vulgar language, racial slurs

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Volunteers at Northampton Little League want to know who sprayed graffiti and damaged the bathrooms at the fields off Todds Lane behind Forest Elementary.

John Gray, a board member, says he discovered the damage Monday morning when he went to the fields to mow the lawn. He says he discovered water pouring from the bathroom floors before stepping inside the bathroom building to see even more damage.

There is vulgar language and racial slurs written in spray paint on the walls, not to mention the vanities crushed, toilets chipped away and glassed shattered inside the two bathrooms.

“I just don’t understand why you would want to do this,” said David Conner, a coach who says he’s disappointed. “It hurts. It physically hurts my stomach. I am sick that somebody wanted to do this and enjoyed what they wrote and enjoyed the work that we are going to have to do to fix it.”

Bathroom building @ Northampton Little League in #Hampton vandalized overnight. Hear from coach 📺 tonight at 10 & 11 p.m. on @WAVY_News. pic.twitter.com/CVEXzkOnpv — Joe Fisher (@JoeFisherTV) May 29, 2017

Conner’s boys, ages 7 and 9, have played at the fields for five years. He says the league is a labor of love for parents and players.

“We are volunteers. We all come. We work. We sweat. We play and we have a good time, hundreds of kids, and it’s unfortunate that someone would take that for granted.”

Neighbors in the area say there’s often foot traffic through the fields and they heard loud noises around 1 a.m. Monday, according to Conner.

He says a wood bench found tipped over inside one of the bathrooms was likely taken from the school park nearby and it’s possible the act was caught on the school’s surveillance video.

Conner is hoping some good comes out of an unfortunate situation. He’s hoping individuals and businesses will come together to donate supplies and their time to getting things back to normal.

“If there is any good that can come of this, hopefully it is the community showing support.”

Conner says the league filed a police report Monday night.

10 On Your Side reached out the Hampton Police Division for an update on the investigation, but their offices were closed for Memorial Day. Stay with WAVY.com for updates on this developing story.