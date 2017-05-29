USO Warrior Week: Monster Mash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Virginia Beach and the USO have designed this one-of-a-kind event for wounded, ill, and injured service members and their families.

Events include adaptive surfing, skydiving, kayaking, cycling, coastal fishing, horsemanship, water-skiing and more.

A featured and new event for this year’s USO Warrior week includes the first of its kind: Monster Mash.

Retired Seal Master Chief Steven Gonzalez spent 30 years protecting our country and recently retired. He will be coaching the event in honor of his brothers who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

“I’ve lost quite a few friends. I’ve had friends that I’ve served with who are no longer with us, so it’s humbling to know that they made the ultimate sacrifice,” said Gonzalez. “Take a moment and say thank you to the families who have served and sacrificed so much for our freedom all around the world, a lot of what we do will never be known to the American public and that’s a good thing but the sacrifice that those families have made, just take a time take a minute or two to give thanks.”

Gonzalez continues to honor that sacrifice with the UDT Seal Association, which is an organisation that supports navy seals, veterans and their families.

Both Gonzalez and retired Seal Captain Dave Morrison are now inviting you to share in their mission to honor the fallen at USO Warrior Week on Sunday June 4 at the Oceanfront.

“(Monster Mash) is a very unique time to experience something that the SEAL community goes through,” Gonzalez said. “And to allow the Hampton roads area and American public to experience that is going to be a fun time.”

Morrison said, “We’d really like to share that with the American public especially here in the Virginia Beach area where we have a major part of the SEAL teams.”

Monster Mash is a three-mile course in the sand and ocean created by former Navy SEALs.

“At the end of the day just remember why you are doing it, you are honoring those who have gone before and who have sacrificed so much,” Gonzalez said.

10 On Your Side salutes their courage on and off the battlefield with a special series of reports during Warrior Week on WAVY News 10.

