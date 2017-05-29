Woman in custody following stabbing incident in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was taken in to police custody in Suffolk after a man was flown to the hospital in a stabbing incident, police say.

Suffolk police say officers were called to Second Avenue around 3:20 p.m. for a domestic disturbance.

A man was flown to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital via Nightingale after he was treated at the scene. His injuries were not considered life threatening.

Police say a woman was taken in to custody. The woman has not been identified, and police have not said if any charges have been filed.

