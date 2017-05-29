Slain Virginia officer’s funeral set for next weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Funeral plans are set for a Virginia State Police special agent fatally shot at a Richmond public housing complex.

State police announced in a statement Monday that the funeral for Special Agent Michael Walter will be held at Powhatan High School on Saturday. A reception will be held after the service at the school and interment will private.

Vigils are being held around the area to honor Walter. United Communities Against Crime is hosting a vigil on Monday evening near the spot he was fatally shot.

State police spokesman Sgt. Stephan Vick says another vigil is planned Tuesday at the Blackhawk Gym in Powhatan, where Walter founded a youth wrestling program. On Wednesday, he says a vigil is planned at state police headquarters.