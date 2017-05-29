Slain Virginia officer’s funeral set for next weekend

Associated Press Published:
This photo provided by the Virginia State Police shows special Agent Michael T. Walter. Walter died Saturday, May 27, 2017 after being shot by a man sitting in a car in a Richmond public housing complex, police said. Travis A. Ball is being held without bond on charges that include malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Additional charges are pending. (Virginia State Police via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Funeral plans are set for a Virginia State Police special agent fatally shot at a Richmond public housing complex.

State police announced in a statement Monday that the funeral for Special Agent Michael Walter will be held at Powhatan High School on Saturday. A reception will be held after the service at the school and interment will private.

VSP special agent killed in Richmond shooting; suspect in custody

Vigils are being held around the area to honor Walter. United Communities Against Crime is hosting a vigil on Monday evening near the spot he was fatally shot.

State police spokesman Sgt. Stephan Vick says another vigil is planned Tuesday at the Blackhawk Gym in Powhatan, where Walter founded a youth wrestling program. On Wednesday, he says a vigil is planned at state police headquarters.