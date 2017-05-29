Police: 2 shootings reported in Newport News, 1 fatal

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Two shootings were reported Monday in Newport News, one of which was fatal, police say.

According to police spokesman Brandon Maynard, the shootings happened on opposite ends of the city.

Maynard says the victim of a shooting in the 400 block of Cox Landing was pronounced dead.

The other shooting was reported at 33rd Street and Roanoke Avenue. It is unknown who may have been shot in this incident.

Police have not said when the shootings were reported.

The circumstances surrounding the shootings were immediately unclear.

